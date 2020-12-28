obit

Edward R. Dreiling, 65, died December 19, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. He was born Oct. 26, 1955 in Garden City, KS, the son of Louis “Louie” and Dorothy (Jacobs) Dreiling.

Edward lived in the Kansas City area for several years where he worked in construction. After moving back to Garden City, he worked for a short time for Klotz Sand and later at H&H Machine. Edward was an avid pool player.

Survivors include three children, Jessica Sondergaard of Garden City, KS, Josh Dreiling of Ohio, and David Dreiling of St. Louis, MO; and a brother Don Dreiling of Garden City, KS. Edward is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Kenneth Dreiling; and a sister, Twila Thode.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2020 at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS. A private family burial will take place at a later date at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Garden City, KS. There will be no calling hours. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.

