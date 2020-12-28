obit

ULYSSES - Elaine Doris Kreie, age 75, died Dec. 25, 2020, at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, KS, following a car accident. She was born March 30, 1945, in Great Bend, KS, the daughter of John and Dorothy (Moeder) Kirmer. She attended Addley Hale Secretarial School. She married William “Bill” Kreie on June 27, 1964. Elaine worked at Farm Bureau Insurance, State Farm Insurance.

Elaine is survived by her daughters, Laura Love of Kearney, NE; Donna Davis of Flower Mound, Texas; one grandchild; sister, Pat Herter of McPherson, KS. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Bill, who also passed away on Dec. 25.

Vigil and Rosary Service will be Dec. 29, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses, KS. Funeral Mass will be Dec. 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ulysses, KS. A graveside service will follow at Stafford Cemetery in Stafford, KS, on Dec. 30, 2020, at 3 p.m. Funeral Mass may be viewed live on the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Page. Visitation is Dec. 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses, KS. Memorial contributions may be given to Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church or Ulysses Animal Shelter in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave, Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com .

