obit

ULYSSES - William R. “Bill” Kreie, age 79, died on Dec. 25, 2020, at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses, KS, following a car accident. He was born March 20, 1941, in Stafford, KS, the son of Ira “Ike” and Josephine “Jo” (Willinger) Kreie. Bill attended Hutchinson Community College and served in the Air Force National Guard. He married Elaine Doris Kirmer on June 27, 1964. Bill began working at Amoco Production Company as a pumper and retired as a foreman.

Bill is survived by his daughters, Laura Love of Kearney, NE; Donna Davis of Flower Mound, Texas; one grandchild. Bill is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Bonnie Miller. His wife, Elaine, also passed away on Dec. 25, 2020.

Vigil and Rosary Service will be Dec. 29, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses, KS. Funeral Mass will be Dec. 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ulysses, KS. A Graveside service will follow at Stafford Cemetery in Stafford, KS, on Dec. 30, 2020, at 3 p.m. Funeral Mass may be viewed live on the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Page. Visitation is Dec. 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses, KS. Memorial contributions may be given to Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church or Ulysses Animal Shelter in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave, Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com .

Published on December 28, 2020