DIGHTON - Jerrold D. Culver, 85, died on Dec. 14, 2020, at St Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. He was born on Jan. 29, 1935 in Freedom, OK, the son of Ervin Chester and Dorotha Ardella (Doud) Culver. He married Peggy Joan Reed on Oct. 15, 1955. Jerry worked road construction throughout the Midwest. While working on Highway 96 from Dighton to Scott City he met his future wife.

He is survived by his two son, Donald Culver of Fairbanks, AK; Kirk Culver of Dighton, KS; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Two brothers, Gene Culver of Guymon, OK and Kim Culver of Texarkana, Texas; and three sisters, Marion Sunderland of Fairbanks, AK, Wilma Ridgeway of Perry, OK and Lakita James of Perry, OK. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a brother, Norman Culver.

A Memorial service for Jerry and Peggy will be held in late summer 2021 at Fairbanks, AK. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

Published on December 28, 2020