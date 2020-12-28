obit

SCOTT CITY - Marilyn B. Mealy, age 91, died on Dec. 26, 2020 at her home in Scott City, KS. She was born on June 20, 1929 in Denver, CO, the daughter of Chester LeRoy and Mabel Harris Bishop. She was a retired legal secretary for Wallace, Brantley & Shirley, from 1983 until 2008. On Sept. 3, 1949, she married William Thomas Mealy in Lakewood, CO.

Survivors include her one son, Robert Mealy of Topeka, KS, two daughters, Denise Liken of Loveland, CO, Jeanine of Lenexa, KS, two granddaughters, one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Mealy; one son, Billy Mealy; one sister, Shirley Fieghner; and one brother, Richard Bishop.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Dec. 29, 2020 and 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Dec. 30, 2020 at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, KS. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 31, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Scott City, KS. Services will be streamed live on Facebook at Price and Sons Funeral Home page starting at 9:25 a.m. Dec. 31, 2020. Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS. Memorials in Lieu of Flowers can be made to the St. Jude’s Hospital or Scott County VIP Center in care of Price and Sons Funeral Homes.

