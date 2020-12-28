obit

SCOTT CITY - Larry L. Huck, age 79, died on Dec. 26, 2020 at the Scott County Hospital in Scott City, KS. He was born on Jan. 31, 1941 in Coldwater, KS, the son of Vernon and Maxine Wait Huck. Larry was a teacher, coach, farmer, rancher and cattleman, and a very big supporter of Scott Community School sports activities. On Aug. 7, 1960 he married Gwen Burditt in Coldwater, KS.

Survivors include his wife, Gwen Huck of Scott City, KS, two sons, Galen Huck of Cheyenne, WY, Lance Huck of Scott City, KS; one daughter, Suzanne Griffith of Scott City, KS; two brothers, Dennis Huck of Coldwater, KS, Bob Huck of Coldwater, KS; one sister, Janice Moore of Protection, KS; 10 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 30, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Scott City, KS. Services will be streamed live on Facebook at Price and Sons Funeral Home page starting at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 30, 2020. Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Scott City Beaver Boosters or the Scott County 4-H in care of Price and Sons Funeral Homes. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Dec. 28, 2020 and 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, KS.

