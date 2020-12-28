obit

JOHNSON CITY - Juanita Pearl (Kippes) Sosa, age 90, died Dec. 25, 2020, at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Inman, KS. She was born Dec. 4, 1930, in Johnson City, KS, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Pearl (Bitner) Kippes.

Juanita grew up in Johnson City and attended Stanton County High School. On Aug. 18, 1948, Juanita married Juan D. “John” Sosa in Ulysses, KS. He preceded her in death on Dec. 20, 2003. Juanita worked at the Post Office in Johnson City for 13 years.

Juanita is survived by her son, Jon Sosa of Hutchinson, KS; four grandchildren, one great-granddaughter. Juanita is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Duane and Laverne Kippes; sister, Lucille Riedel; husband, Juan; and daughter, Jeri Sosa.

Vigil Service and Rosary will be Dec. 30, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Johnson City, KS. A private family Funeral Mass will be Dec. 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. The family would like to invite the public to join them at the Stanton County Cemetery for the interment. Funeral Mass may be viewed live on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Page. Visitation is Dec. 30, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Johnson City, KS. Memorial contributions may be given to The American Heart Association in care of Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 715, Johnson, KS 67855. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com .

Published on December 28, 2020