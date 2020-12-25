obituary, George Bates

LAKIN - George Bates, 94, died on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at Kearny County Hospital in Lakin, KS. He was born on March 11, 1926 at Mullinville, KS, the son of Ira Chester and Cecil Fern (Clark) Bates. He married Corrine Kitch on March 16, 1952 at Garden City, KS.

George spent his working career in Garden City, KS, as a self-employed carpenter and mason. After retiring he moved to Springfield, MO, and returned to the area in 2016.

He is survived by his wife, Corrine Bates; two daughters, Colleen (Wayne) Gaschler of Garden City, KS, and Norma (Monty) Spangler of Holcomb, KS; son, Kelly (Wendy) Bates of Longview, Texas; three sisters, Elinor Paasch of Springdale, AR, Nina Birkle of Garden City, KS, and Louise (Curt) Hokanson of Wichita, KS; two brother-In-laws, Melvin Mott and Ray Brenning both of Garden City, KS; sister-in-law, Flo Bates of Knoxville, TN; eight grandchildren, Andrew (Laurel) Frey, Hilary (Jeremy) Whiteley, McKenzie (Shad) Shapland, Tanner Spangler, Wes Spangler, Jackson Bates, Cameron Bates and Chloe Bates; seven great-grandchildren, Carson Baker, Jaxson Shapland, Emma Shapland, Adilyn Shapland, Karson Whiteley, Elijah Spangler and Daniel Spangler. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Arvid Ray Bates; and two sisters, Shirley Brenning and Myrna Mott.

Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS, with Revs John Durham and John Harms officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Garden City, KS. Memorials are suggested to Kearny County Hospital Assisted Living in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

