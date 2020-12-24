obituary, Tobe "TJ" Boehs

MONTEZUMA - Tobe “TJ” Boehs, 83, died Tuesday, Dc. 22, 2020 at Bethel Home, Montezuma, KS. He was born Oct. 12, 1937 in Fairview, OK, the son of Tobe and Lula (Kahn) Boehs.

On April 28, 1963, TJ was married Orpah Koehn in Montezuma, KS. In 1971, they located to Macon, Miss., where his occupations included farming, operating a farm supply store, a sharpening shop and managing fish ponds. After retirement, they moved to Montezuma, KS, in February of 2017.

Survivors include his wife, Orpah Boehs of Montezuma, KS; one sister, Marise Boehs of Norman, OK; brother-in-law, Lavern Koehn and wife Phyllis; sister-in-law, Crystal Koehn; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Koehn, all of Montezuma, KS; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tobe and Lula Boehs; one sister, Loretta, who died at birth; and a brother, Merle.

Funeral service will be held at Montezuma Mennonite Church on Monday Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Montezuma Mennonite Cemetery. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Montezuma, KS., on Sunday Dec. 27, 2020 from noon to 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Bethel Home in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com .

