obituary, Janice Lee Hapes

HOLCOMB - Janice Lee Hapes, 57, died Friday, Dec.18, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. She was born July 11, 1963 in Wichita, KS, the daughter of Franklin and Louise Gay (Ricks) Wilkins.

She had lived in Cimarron, KS and has been a resident of Garden City since 2011. In 1989, she married Bobbie Brown, Jr. in Lawrence, KS. Janice later married David Hapes on Feb. 2, 2002, in Cripple Creek, CO. Janice enjoyed visiting with people, camping, fishing, the outdoors, music, and she loved her dog, “Keeper.”

Survivors include her husband, David Hapes of Holcomb, KS; three children, Kayla N. Brown, Kassie L. Brown, and Trever F. Brown all of Lawrence, KS; and seven grandchildren. Janice is preceded in death by her parents.

A private family service will be held at a later date. There will be no calling hours. The family suggests memorials given to the Heartland Cancer Center in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N. Seventh St., Garden City, KS. 67846. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com .

Published on December 24, 2020