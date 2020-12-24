obituary, Dona Dee Carpenter

SCOTT CITY - Dona Dee Carpenter, age 94, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at the Park Lane Nursing Home in Scott City, KS. She was born on May 8, 1926 in Scott County, KS, the daughter of Leo R. and Alice Goertz Jewell. Dona was a lifetime resident of Scott City, KS and was a homemaker.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and UMW both Scott City, KS. Dona was a very active member of the community, serving on the Park Lane Nursing Home Board for over 30 years, Community Concert Board in Garden City, KS, farming with her family, was a Pink Lady for the Hospital Auxiliary, active with the Community Foundation, and cooked funeral dinners and other activities at the church. She also loved to travel, share meals with friends and family, and enjoyed going to all the grandchildren’s events. Dona received the Volunteer of the Year award, Girl Scout Leader, and also donated the land for the Veteran’s Memorial on 5th street.

On July 20, 1944, she married William G. Carpenter in Hays, KS. He passed away on Dec. 27, 1996 in Lincoln, NE.

Survivors include her one daughter, Jackie and Roger John of Phillipsburg, KS; six grandchildren, Bill and Kandi John of Scott City, KS, Lori Stephens of Brock, Texas, Todd and Kim John of Bolivar, MO, Lisa and Ryan Long of Parker, CO, Megan John of Stanley, NC, Liz O’Bleness and Eric Tanner of New Orleans, LA; 11 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; one daughter, Gloria O’Bleness; two sisters and two brothers.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Scott City, KS with Rev. Larry Danforth presiding. Services will be streamed live on Facebook at Price and Sons Funeral Home page starting at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS.

Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Park Lane Nursing Home in care of Price and Sons Funeral Homes. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, KS.

