obituary, Daniel Lee Stand

CIMARRON – Daniel Lee Stand, 67, died Dec. 21, 2020 at his home in Cimarron, KS. He was born on May 30, 1953, at Baxter Springs, KS, the son of Cornelius and Donna (Allison) Stand.

He married Judy Woods on Jan. 20, 1973 in Kalvesta, KS. She preceded him in death on Oct. 27, 2020. Mr. Stand worked with his family in the family cattle processing and custom harvesting business.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cimarron.

He is survived by his five children, Casey Stand and wife Jacqueline of Pottsboro, Texas, Lynette Landis and husband Aaron of Lawrence, KS, Jeana Stand of Minneola, KS, Joe Stand of Hugoton, KS, and Mike Payton and wife Julie of Wyandotte, OK; seven grandchildren, Shelby, Sierra, and Dalton Stand of Pottsboro, Texas; Lane Stand of Hugoton, KS, Avett and Levi Landis of Lawrence, KS; and Ashley Payton of Wyandotte, OK. He is also survived by one sister Jolene Wright of Miami, OK.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother Jim Golden.

Funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Richard Deimund presiding. Burial will follow at Cimarron Cemetery in Cimarron, KS. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Cimarron on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com .

Published on December 24, 2020