obituary, Bessie Marie Scott

HOOKER, OK- Bessie Marie Scott, age 86, died on Dec. 16, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. She was born on Sept. 17, 1934 at Hooker, OK, the daughter of Alva and Muriel Kreiger Dunn. She married Bob Scott on Nov. 2, 1952 in Clayton, NM. Bessie attended the Hooker Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1954. She made a career as the cafeteria manager of the local district, retiring in 2010.

She is survived by her children, Donny Scott, Terry Scott, and Mark Scott; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Tom Dunn; sister, Margaret Dunn. She is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Mae Dunn, Betty Blesdoe, and Nettie Bridges.

There will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Hooker, OK, Animal Shelter.

Published on December 24, 2020