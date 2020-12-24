obituaries, Juan G. Mendoza

Juan G. Mendoza, age 86 died Dec. 22, 2020 at St Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. He was born March 8, 1934 in Langtry, Texas, the son of Ines and Maria (Garcia) Mendoza. His greatest love has always been and always will be Rosantina (Rosa). She survives. They married April 24, 1960 in Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico. After 60 years of marriage, they had six treasured children, 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. All brought together under the same roof for over 55 years. Together they went through life hand in hand, heart to heart. They are the true definition of a love story, with one soul. With 66 years at each other’s side, they were together more than they were apart. Rosa will never feel whole without him next to her, but she will be strong moving forward as the love they grew together surrounds her in endless memories, their beautiful family, and friends.

He was a hard worker and had worked as a plumber. Juan enjoyed watching his Chicago Cubs, dancing and loving is family and friends. A man of principle and courage, he was always firm for what he believed in. It is from him that his family learned to stay strong. He was the kind of friend to give the shirt off his back. He loved unconditionally and could make light of any situation with his great sense of humor. He will always be remembered by his infectious smile, his ability to sing any song, his funny sayings, love of BBQ, and fried fish.

His family takes comfort knowing that our Grand Maker will reunite them again someday. ”No se apuren, un dia vamos a estar todos juntos” were his favorite words of comfort. As they eagerly wait for that day, they keep him in their mind and hearts where his memory will live on for as long as they do.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jaime (Debbie) Mendoza of Hot Springs, AR, Cindy Mendoza of Garden City, KS, Rosie Mendoza of Chicago, IL, Dina (Richard) Mohr of WaKeeney, KS, Sammy Mendoza of Cape Cod, MA; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and sister, Lydia Mendoza of San Antonio Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ines and Maria Mendoza; infant son, Jesus Orlando Mendoza; grandson, Alex Bazan; and 12 siblings.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am Dec. 29, 2020 at St Mary Catholic Church in Garden City, Ks, as Celebrant and will be broadcast live via the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City, KS, with a Rosary at 5 p.m., also at Garnand Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to the Juan G Mendoza Memorial Fund in Care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N 7th Street, Garden City, KS.

