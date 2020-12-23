obituary, Charlie H. Head

CIMARRON - Charlie H. Head, 89, died on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at his home in Cimarron, KS. He was born on June 16, 1931 at Huntsville, AK, the son of Fowler Clayton and Johnie Lee (Childress) Head. He married Ila Jean Minks on Aug. 25, 1954 at Dighton, KS.

Charlie graduated from Huntsville, AK, High School. He then entered the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean Conflict being stationed in Japan and Korea. After his discharge he moved to Wichita, KS, and later to Dodge City, KS, before moving to Dighton, KS, where he farmed. He later moved to Garden City, KS, where he was the Foreman at the Kansas State Experiment Station. After retiring he moved to Scott City, KS, and in 2016 settled in Cimarron, KS.

He is survived by his wife, Ila Jean Head; daughter, Wanita Hickman and husband Virgil of Stratton, CO; son, Jeffrey Head and wife Cathy of Granbury, Texas; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Head; four brothers, Clarence, Connie, Clyde and Joe; and two sisters, Catie and Citie.

Graveside Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Dighton Memorial Cemetery with Rev David Johnson officiating. Military honors will be by the United States Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Post # 190. Memorials are suggested to Hospice Of The Prairie or First Christian Church of Cimarron, KS, in care of Boomhower Funeral Home. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Boomhower Funeral Home in Dighton, KS. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

