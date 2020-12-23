obituaries, LaRue Horton

DEERFIELD - LaRue Horton, 86, died on Tuesday, Dec. 22,2020 at her son’s home in Wichita County, KS. She was born on July 30, 1934 at Cimarron, KS, the daughter of Earl and Eva (Sultz) Allison. She married Dick Horton on Oct. 5, 1952 at Cimarron, KS. He died on Nov. 23, 2016.

LaRue graduated from Cimarron High School. She and her husband were lifelong farmers in northern Kearny County, KS.

She is survived by three sons, Jim (Laurel) Horton of Deerfield, KS, Ken (Toni) Horton of Leoti, KS, and Mark Horton of Wyoming; sister, Mary Ellen (Glen) Woods of Garden City, KS; grandchildren, Stephanie (Brian) Fox, T.J. (Cassy) Horton, Maegan (Clayton) Berry, Rick (Ashley) Horton, Matt (Aubrey) Horton, Alec (Molly) Horton and Malia Carr; and 12 great-grandchildren She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Allison; and grandson, Nick Horton.

Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church in Deerfield, KS, with Rev Heureuse Kaj officiating. The service will be on Facebook Live on the Garnand Funeral Home facebook. Burial will be in Deerfield Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to United Methodist Church in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

Published on December 23, 2020