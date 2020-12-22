obit

KECHI - Arville Wayne Hillhouse, age 72, died on Dec. 14, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Pamela; mother, Ethel Hillhouse; and granddaughter, Taylor Carnahan.

He is survived by his three children, William (Joy) Hillhouse of Haysville, KS, Benjamin Hillhouse of Wichita, KS, Melissa (Nathan) Carnahan of Andover, KS, two sisters; Janet (Wayne) Sawyer of Belton, MO, Ruth Long of Wichita, KS; and Paul (Vanessa) Hillhouse of Trinidad, CO; eight grandchildren, Kaitlin, Austin, Isabella, Kohl, Eli, Laurali, Madeline, and Gaven.

Visitation is Dec. 22, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Dec. 23, 2020 at Berean Assembly 1215 W. Carey Lane. Burial to follow at Kechi Cemetery.

