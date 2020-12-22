obit

Sean David Atchley, age 44, of Garden City, KS, passed away on Dec. 13 at his home surrounded by family. Sean was born in Council Grove, KS, to William and Nancy (Bowen) Atchley on Sept. 14, 1976. He attended school in Lawrence, KS. Sean married Beth Hilbish on Dec. 28, 2002 in Topeka, KS. He graduated from Emporia State University with two bachelor’s degrees and nearly finished his master’s degree in education. Sean worked as a teacher for Garden City Public Schools for 10 years. Sean was involved in youth work with the Kansas East Conference of the United Methodist Church. He received the Doc Wollen Award for work with campers at Camp Chippewa in 2020.

Sean is preceded in death by his father and grandparents. Sean is survived by his wife, Beth; children, 13-year-old Joshua and five-year-old Owen; mother, Nancy; sister, Rebecca; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bryan Weiss, Matthew Miller, Brandon LaBarge, Jeff Howle, Jeff Cunningham, Ron Whited, Russ Tidwell, and Lyle Sobba.

Graveside service will be held Dec. 27 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence, KS. Arrangements are by Warren-McElwain Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sean’s name to Camp Chippewa, 2577 Idaho Road, Ottawa, KS 66067 and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th St., Lawrence, KS 66044 or to Price & Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St., Garden City, KS 67846.

The family of Sean wishes to extend our sincere thanks to our supportive friends and family, Dr. Thomas Hegarty of Heartland Cancer Center, and Hospice of Saint Catherine Hospital.

Published on December 22, 2020