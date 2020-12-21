obit

ELKHART - Joe Sam Landrum, age 106, died December 16, 2020, he was born in Fountain Run, KY in 1914. In 1927, he moved with his parents, Michael and Lela, and four siblings to Boise City, OK. He attended a year at Panhandle State University and a few years later, a year at Oklahoma City University. In 1938, he took a job with the Rolla State Bank. That August, Joe married Ida Stuart. They lived in Rolla, KS, until the bank moved to Elkhart, KS, and they moved with it. Joe worked in the First State Bank for 61 years.

Joe is survived by his three daughters, Annice Jo Steen, Carmen Besly, Nancy Johnson and their families. He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Ida.

Due to COVID-19 conditions, no services are planned. Memorial contributions may be given, in memory of Joe, to Hands for Hope in care of Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 854, Elkhart, KS 67950. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com .

