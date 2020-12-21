obit

SCOTT CITY - Donald W. (Donny) Green, age 69, died Dec. 11, 2020, at Scott County Hospital in Scott City, KS. He was born on Sept. 29, 1951, in Jacksonville, NC, he was the son of Marvin and Royann (Yount) Green. Donny lived most of his life in Garden City, KS. He moved to Scott City in 2012 to be close to his mother and brother. He graduated from Garden City High School.

He is survived by his mother, Royann Green, of Scott City, KS; a sister, Loretta Alfrey of Parker, CO; a brother, Everett Green of Scott City, KS. He was preceded in death by his father.

There will be no calling times. Private burial services will be held at Scott County Cemetery. A celebration of Donny’s life for family and friends will be scheduled for a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Donald Green Memorial Fund in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home.

Published on December 21, 2020