obit

SCOTT CITY - LaVera Martha King, age 88, died Dec. 16, 2020, at the Scott County Hospital in Scott City, KS. She was born on Aug. 17, 1932, in Scott City, KS, the daughter of John and Hilda Koch Wiechman. She was a homemaker most of her life. On Oct. 8, 1951, she married Harry V. King in Scott City, KS. He passed away on Sept. 1, 1981, in Scott City.

Survivors include her two daughters, Gloria Gough of Scott City, KS, Carol Latham of Scott City, KS; two sons, Randy King of Scott City, KS, and David King of Olathe, KS; one sister, Velda Riddiough of Scott City, KS; one brother, Jerry Wiechman of Scott City, KS; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, Marvin, Martin and, Donnie Wiechman; and, two sisters Geneva Faurot and, LuElla Erskin.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2020, at the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS. Services will be Live-Streamed on Price & Sons Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to The Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Park Lane Nursing home or the VIP Senior Center in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes. Visitation times will be Monday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, KS.

Published on December 21, 2020