obituary - Clara Melvina Loewen

Montezuma - Clara Melvina Loewen, 98, died Dec. 17, 2020 at Bethel Home in Montezuma, KS. She was born on Nov. 22, 1922 in Balko, OK, the daughter of Jacob and Anna (Just) Karber.

She married Rudolph Lowen Sr. on May 30, 1943 in Balko, OK. The couple moved to the Loewen family farm eight miles north of Ingalls, KS, where she was a homemaker. After Rudolph's retirement, the couple moved to Garden City, KS, and Dodge City, KS, before Montezuma, KS.

Clara is survived by three children, Rudolph "Rudy" Loewen, Jr. and wife Becky of Montezuma, KS, Carol Overstreet and husband Larry of Montezuma, KS, and Roger Loewen and wife Linda of Wichita, KS; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rudolph; an infant son, Brent; a daughter-in-law, Jeanne Loewen; and eight siblings, Herb Unruh, Lula Karber, Bena Siebert, Clarence Karber, Ernest Unruh, Roy Karber, Polly Ollenberger, and Willy Karber.

A private graveside service will be held at Cimarron Cemetery on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. Friends and family may watch the service via Facebook Live on the funeral home Facebook page. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Montezuma, KS, on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 from noon to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church or Bethel Home in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com .

Published on December 19, 2020