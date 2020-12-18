obit

ULYSSES - Ricardo “Ricky” Rodriguez, age 43, died Dec. 12, 2020, at his home in Ulysses, KS. He was born July 2, 1977, in Satanta, KS, the son of Simon and Maria (Longoria) Rodriguez. Ricky grew up in Satanta and graduated from Satanta High School in 1995. He was a very dedicated employee and for the last 22 years, has worked at Friona Feed Yard as a feed delivery manager.

Ricky is survived by his mother, Maria Rodriguez of Satanta, KS; brother, Rogelio Rodriguez of Satanta, KS; sisters, Teresa Garza of Ulysses, KS, and Patricia Herrera of Dodge City, KS; and his. Ricky is preceded in death by his father, Simon; siblings, Simon Rodriguez, Ruben Rodriguez, Sonia Rodriguez, and Ana Andrade Rodriguez.

Funeral service will be Dec. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Oasis Church in Ulysses, KS. The service will be broadcast live via the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Page. Interment will follow at Dudley Township Cemetery in Haskell County, KS. Visitation will be December 18, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses , KS. Memorial contributions may be given to Ricardo Rodriguez Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave., Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

Published on December 19, 2020