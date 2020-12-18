obit

Scott City - DeLores C. Brooks, age 98, died on Dec. 16, 2020, at the Park Lane Nursing Home in Scott City, KS. She was born on July 30, 1922, in Bowdon, ND, the daughter of Robert and Clara Snobrick Koeller. She was employed as a CNA and later a Med-Aid at Park Lane Nursing Home in Scott City, KS, and retired after 33 years. On April 6, 1948, she married Calvin Brooks of Norton, KS.

Survivors include her one son, Charles Brooks of Scott City, KS; one daughter, Cheryl Perry of Goodland, KS; one granddaughter, two great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Calvin Brooks; one son, Terry Lynn Brooks; three brothers and three sisters.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City, KS. Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in care of Price and Sons Funeral Homes. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, KS.

Published on December 19, 2020