obit

ELKHART - Christine Schaef Sleeper, died on Dec. 16, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. Christine was born in Higgins, Texas, on Jan. 14, 1936. She grew up in Hemphill County, Texas, and graduated from Canadian High School in 1953. She followed her two brothers, Tom and Don, to Panhandle State University. Christine met her life partner, L.C. “Pee Wee” Sleeper, Jr. through her brothers. They married on Jan. 22, 1956, and spent most of their married life in Elkhart, KS. Christine worked at the Morton County Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, L.C.; four children: Debbie Riley of Hugoton, KS; Donna Maples of Wynnewood, OK; Bobbie Horton of Elkhart, KS; Tommy Sleeper of Duncan, OK; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2020, at the Elkhart Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2020, at Garnand Funeral Home in Elkhart, KS. Memorial contributions may be given to the Morton County Hospital in care of Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 854, Elkhart, KS 67950. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

Published on December 19, 2020