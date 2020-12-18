obit

Larry Arthur Johnson, age 77, died on Dec. 12, 2020 at Hays Medical Center in Hays, KS. He was born on June 15, 1943 at Minot, ND, the son of Arthur T. and Alice Evelyn (Storlie) Johnson. He married Karen in 1965. He later married Norma Corrales on June 2, 2008 in Garden City, KS.

After graduating high school Larry majored in Biology and minored in chemistry at Valley City State University. While attending college he worked at a Pepsi-Cola bottling plant. After receiving his degree he moved to California where he taught science in an elementary school and spend summers in North Dakota. In 1970 he moved to Minot, ND. and taught science for 30 years. In 1994 he received his Master’s Degree in Administration from the University of North Dakota. He also was a partner in a tree trimming business and operated a Flooring business as a sideline. In 2003 he moved to Garden City, KS, and taught at Charles O. Stones Intermediate School.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Johnson; daughter, Kara Creighton of Gibsonton, FL; son, Lee Johnson of Winston-Salem, NC; step-daughter, Tiffany Ward of Garden City, KS; sister, Nadine DeWitt of Oklahoma; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Walter Swenson; and two sisters, Donna Severtson and Sharron Brettin.

Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Turning Point Church of Nazarene. Memorials are suggested to Turning Point Church of Nazarene in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

Published on December 18, 2020