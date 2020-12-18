obit

LEOTI - Luis Osvaldo Marquez Cazares, age 77, died at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka, KS. He was born on Sept. 24, 1943 at Temosachic, Chihuahua, Mexico, the son of Pedro Marquez Bencomo and Celsa Cazares Ramos. He worked for Whitham Farms until his retirement. On July 22, 1966 he married Dolores Trevizo Caraveo. She survives.

Other survivors include, six children, Alma Rosa Marquez of Dodge City, KS, Rosa Maria Marquez-Krenzel of Leoti, KS,Maria Del Socorro Marquez of Dodge City, KS, Maria Dolores Marquez of Nashville, TN, Luis Osvaldo Marquez, JR. of Valparaiso, IN, Carlos Noel Marquez of Wichita, KS; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Dec. 19, 2020 at 2:30 pm at St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Leoti, KS. There will be no calling hours. Interment will follow at the Leoti Cemetery. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be given to the St. Anthony Catholic Church or Leoti EMS in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home.

