obit

SCOTT CITY - Verna Louise Willman, age 91, died Dec. 13, 2020, at the Park Lane Nursing Home in Scott City, KS. She was born on Dec. 31,1928, in Kansas City, MO, the adopted daughter of Elmer Roy and Viola Russell Luce. Verna was a homemaker and clerk at Duckwall’s. On April 4, 1948, Verna Married Alvin William Willman in Morrowville, KS. He passed away on Feb. 17, 2003.

Survivors include her daughter, Nancy L. Johnson of Bossier City, LA; her two sons; William R. Willman of Holcomb, KS, and Robert L. Willman of Scott City, KS; four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Verna was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2020, at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, KS. Services will be Live -Streamed on Price & Sons Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 1:55 p.m. Saturday. Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in care of Price and Sons Funeral Homes. Visitation for Verna will be on Dec. 18, 2020, at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, KS from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Published on December 19, 2020