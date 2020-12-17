obit

SCOTT CITY - Ellen Cornelius, 93, died on Dec. 14, 2020 at Park Lane Nursing Home in Scott City, KS. She was born on Jan. 4, 1927 at Colby, KS, the daughter of Henry and Neva (Nixon) Trybom. She married Vivian Wesley Cornelius on Dec. 25, 1947 at Colby, KS.

Ellen graduated from Colby High School in 1944. She moved to Scott City in 1963 and cleaned houses for many years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Scott City, KS, VFW Auxiliary, VIP Seniors, Daughters of American Revolution and Thomas County Historical Society. Ellen enjoyed doing needlepoint and taking her projects to the county fair and her gardening. She had a large doll collection and was known locally as the “Doll Lady”.

She is survived by her two daughters, Greta (Richard) Guenthner of Wichita, KS, and Judith (L.D.) Crawford of Topeka, KS; son, Wes (Maggie) Cornelius of Valdosta, GA; brother, Ronnie Trybom of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Lille Thieler of Colby, KS; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Vivian Cornelius; four brothers and two sisters.

Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS. The service will be facebook live on the Garnand Funeral Home facebook page. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, KS. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to service time on Friday at Garnand Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Park Lane Nursing Home in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

Published on December 18, 2020