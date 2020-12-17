obit

SCOTT CITY - Clive J. “C.J.” Sharpe, age 89, died on Dec. 15, 2020 at the Park Lane Nursing Home in Scott City, KS. He was born on Sept. 5, 1931 in Garden City, KS, the son of Clive Gay and Nellie Marguerite Scott Sharpe. He was a retired teacher and coach. He was a US Army Veteran. On Aug. 18, 1964 he married Charlene M. Brown in Herndon, KS. She survives.

Survivors include his wife, Charlene Sharpe of Scott City, KS; one daughter, Christina M. Sharpe of Fishers, IN; one son, C. Justin Sharpe of Gilbert, AR; four brothers, Harley Sharpe of Scott City, KS, Harry Sharpe of Scott City, KS, John Sharpe of Loveland, CO, Hiriam Sharpe of Scott City, KS; two sisters, Thada V. Holt of Hurricane, Utah, Helen Ackley of Hutchinson, KS; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Vivian, Myrtle, and Trilla.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 21, 2020 at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, KS. Services will be live -streamed on Price & Sons Funeral Home facebook page starting at 10:25 a.m. Monday. Inurnment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Scott Community Foundation in care of Price and Sons Funeral Homes. There will be no calling times.

Published on December 18, 2020