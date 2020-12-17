obit

Ray Arlen Stareck, age 85, died on Nov. 15, 2020 at The Ranch House in Garden City, KS. He was born on June 11, 1935 in Benton, KS, the son of Leon F . and Waunita Stareck. On Aug. 31, 1978 he married Judith Stareck in Garden City, KS. She preceded him in death on Nov. 11, 2014.

Ray worked as a welder and carpenter. Many of those years he worked for McBride & Dehme of Wichita, KS, where he built schools and business buildings all over Kansas. He then worked several years at Brookover Enterprises and Lee Construction. He was an avid trapshooter, belonging to the Kansas Trapshooters Association and shooting over 1 million registered targets. He was also generous with his construction skills, always willing to help a friend and his community. He was also co-owner with his wife, Judy, of AAA Pawn Shop and Armory until retiring in 2011.

Survivors include, six children, Debbie Lucas of ElDorado, KS, Larry Stareck of Palmer, AR, Dave Stareck of Benton, KS, Carole (CJ) Jacobs and husband Doug of Garden City, KS, Sherry Burns of Cimarron, KS, Dana Russell and husband Lonnie of Garden City, KS; one brother, Eldon Stareck and wife Mary; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and one son, Kerry Stareck.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. No memorial services are scheduled at this time. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, are suggested to the Garden City Gun Club or Lee Richardson Zoo in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St. Garden City, Kansas 67846.

Published on December 18, 2020