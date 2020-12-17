obit

Burl Lee Loving, 93, died on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 in Garden City, KS. He was born on Jan. 3, 1927 at Garden City, KS, the son of Homer and Twila (Hummer) Loving. He married Marie Agnes Schwaiger on Aug. 5, 1947 at Garden City, KS. Burl’s family moved between Garden City and San Francisco, CA, while he was growing up and he graduated from Garden City High School.

He served in the United States Navy during World War II. After his discharge he attended Barber School in Salt Lake City, Utah. In 1949 he moved back to Garden City, KS, and worked at several barber shops before taking over his uncle’s shop and naming it Loving’s Barber Shop. He was a barber in the community for 55 years. He was proud of keeping his barber license up to date after retiring. He was a member of the Church of the Brethren, Harry H. Renick American Legion Post # 9, John J. Haskell VFW Post # 2279, Moose Lodge & Eagles Lodge. Music was an important part of Burl’s life and he was well known as a Base Player and Rhythm Guitar player in several local bands including Ray Hudson and The Swinging Rhythmaires, Twin Country, Moonshiners and the Million Dollar Band.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Loving; two daughters, Rebecca L. Loving-Kells of Pierceville, KS, and Peggy Dreiling of Garden City, KS; two sons, Rod Loving and Michael J. Loving both of Garden City, KS; two sisters, Moyne Sharon of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Sister Cara Mia Clayton of Boise, ID; eight grandchildren, three step-grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Loving; sister, Anna Marie Loving; and one granddaughter.

Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Church of the Brethren. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, KS, with military rites by Unites States Navy Honor Guard and American Legion District 8 Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Garnand Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the VFW in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

Published on December 18, 2020