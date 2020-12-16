obit

MANTER - Nina May (Bullock) Sipes, was born Dec. 23, 1955, to Doris Jean Bolinger Kenville and Kenneth Marlyn Bullock, and died Dec. 11, 2020. She was a loving wife to Ronald Lee Sipes.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Sipes of Manter, KS; step-daughter, Summer Sipes of Bermuda; step-daughter, Dallas Sipes Chapman, and grand-daughter London Chapman all of Poynette, WI; sister, Leonia Tallant of Garden City, KS; brother, Mark Bullock of Thornton, CO; brother, Bob of Johnson City, KS. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. (MST) on Dec. 18, 2020, at Minneapolis Cemetery in Baca County, CO. Memorial contributions may be given to the Stanton County Library in care of Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 715, Johnson City, KS 67855. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com .

Published on December 17, 2020