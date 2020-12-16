obit

DODGE CITY - Brett Anthony Phillips-Besser, age 31, died Dec. 13, 2020 at El Dorado, KS. He was born on November 7, 1989 at Dodge City, KS, the son of Shawn Besser and Shawna Phillips.

Brett grew up in Dodge City and Cimarron and attended schools in both communities. He worked at Red Barn Pet Products in Great Bend, KS.

Brett is survived by his father, Shawn Besser of Spearville, KS; his mother, Shawna Phillips of Dodge City, KS; sister, Brooklyn Nicole Tolbert of Garden City, KS; Chandler Salmans of Spearville, KS; grandparents, Bill and LaDonna Besser of Dodge City, KS; great grandmother, Kathy Roberts of Scott City, KS.

Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Dec. 19, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on December 18, 2020 from noon to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Brett Phillips Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com .

Published on December 17, 2020