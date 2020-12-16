obit

Doris Elaine Stickney, was born Dec. 9, 1945 to Doris C. McMenomy and biological father, Earl Tylor in Fort Scott, KS. Her parents were Dale and Doris Warner.

Elaine passed away in her home on Dec. 2, 2020, surrounded by her family and her dog Princey. She married joe Bruce in 1964 and together had five children. She married the love of her life Richard Stickney on May 20,1989. She went to school in Garden City, KS where she played basketball and was involved in many activities. She enjoyed church, singing, playing piano, violin, accordion, crafts, crocheting and the gift of gab. Most of all she loved her family and animals. She worked as a book keeper, waitress and for the Department of Agriculture.

She is survived by her husband Richard; her children, Mary Osbourn (Richard), Brian Bruce (Paula), Tonya Spear (Rick) and Tamara Krebs (Shawn). One aunt, Earlene Applehans; one sister, Sherry Utsler; two nieces, 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Doris Warner, Earl Taylor, her daughter Natalie Bruce, half-brother Pat Taylor, half-sister Sherri Taylor, in-laws Harold and Florence Stickney, brother-in-law Fred Utsler, and many of her beloved pets.

Service will be at Cornerstone Church in Garden City, KS on Dec 19, 2020 at 10 am.

Published on December 17, 2020