obit

Robert Stephen Jury, 83, passed away on December 11, 2020 peacefully at home. Bob was born March 15, 1937 in Topeka, Kansas to William Harold and Lelia Mae (Youngman) Jury. He married Karen Swanson Jury May, 31, 1959 in Topeka.

He attended all his schooling in Topeka and graduated from Topeka High School in 1955. He went on to attend Kansas State University where he earned a degree in Agricultural Economics in 1960. After graduation he spent his career working with Farmer Cooperatives (40 years), including Coops in Belle Fouche, South Dakota, Fort Collins, Colorado and Hiawatha, Kansas. However, most of these years were spent in Sublette, Kansas (30 years).

Bob married his college sweetheart, Karen. The couple had four children and Bob is survived by his wife, Karen Jury; two sons, Dr. James S. Jury and wife Sharon of Wichita; John Jury and wife Rhonda of Sublette; two daughters, Jane Heeke and husband Phil of Great Bend and Jenny Preston and husband Mike of Kansas City; eight grandchildren Lauren Tatlock, Whitney Klaas, Lyndi Goodman, Beau Jury, Kate Valido, Ky Heeke, Sam Preston, and Emily Keener and three great grandchildren, Oakland Goodman, Elliott Tatlock, Lynette Klaas

Bob was a caring and loving husband, father, and grandfather. His first priority was always to take care of his family and he left behind a strong Christian heritage. He and Karen attended Grace Evangelical Church in St Joseph, Mo. Bob loved the Lord Jesus and always sought to live according to His teachings. His family is blessed with the assurance that Bob is at rest in his loving Father’s arms in Heaven. He lived his life thanking Jesus for His saving grace and always ended each of his prayers with “I love you, Jesus.”

Memorial contributions to Grace Evangelical Church Missions sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434. A special note or remembrance may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

Published on December 15, 2020