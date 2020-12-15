obit

Rosie Marie (Burgardt) Knoll, was born June 5, 1926 in her Holcomb home to John and Barbara (Kippes) Burgardt. Rosie was one of 13 children: Anna, Mary, Katherine (Sister Dorothy), John, Andrew, Jake, Pete, George, Barbara (Sister Virginia), Joseph, Helen and Clarence. Born and known to her family as Rosa, one of her oldest sisters started calling her Rosie when she started school to sound more ‘English.’

Rosie Burgardt married Edward Knoll, April 30, 1946 at the original St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Garden City, KS. He died Nov. 19, 1996, a few months after the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary. In their early years of their marriage, the couple moved to Salina, KS, for nine months where Edward operated a gas station. In 1949, they returned to Garden City, KS, and bought their own farm. They had 12 children together.

Mrs. Knoll was a life-long member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and a member of the Daughters of Isabella. She was a homemaker and never worked outside of the home. Mr. and Mrs. Knoll raised their children in a large home north of Garden City, off of Highway 83. They moved into town in 1976.

Rosie enjoyed spending time with her family and spent hours in her flower and vegetable gardens. When not tending to her roses, Rosie enjoyed sewing, cooking, playing cards and defeating her grandchildren in games of dominoes. She studied family genealogy and enjoyed sharing stories of distant relatives with her family.

Mrs. Knoll was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Adam and Eva (Richmeier) Knoll; 10 siblings; her husband; her youngest daughter, Jeanette (Knoll) Schiffelbein; and a great granddaughter, Adryon Knoll.

She is survived by a younger sister, Sister Virginia Burgardt of Great Bend, KS.; a younger brother, Clarence (Cheryl) Burgardt of Lawrence, KS.; eight sons: LeeRoy Knoll, Harold (Louaine) Knoll, Don (Betty) Knoll, Mark (Jan) Knoll of Wichita, KS, Pat (Chris) Knoll, Stan Knoll, Randy (KJ) Knoll, Brent Knoll; three daughters: Marilyn Wilkison of Atlanta, GA, Joanne (William) Nelson, Susan (Allen) Carmichael; and a son-in-law, David Schiffelbein. Rosie is also survived by 25 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren.

The family is requesting the presence of family members only at St. Mary Catholic Church in Garden City, KS. for a 10 a.m. Rosary and 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020; however, the family would welcome anyone to join them via Facebook Live on the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday for the Funeral Mass. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, KS. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or the Daughters of Isabella in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com .

Published on December 16, 2020