obit

GREAT BEND - Petra Santoyo-Saucedo, age 83, died Dec. 12, 2020, at University of Kansas Campus, Great Bend, KS. She was born June 28, 1937, in Durango, Mexico, the daughter of Federico and Santos (Saucedo) Santoyo. She married Julio Palacios in 1989, he preceded her in death.

Petra has been a resident of Great Bend, KS, since 1998. She is a member of Prince of Peace Parish St. Rose Catholic Church. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and flowers. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include three sons Manuel Santoyo of Garden City, KS, Julio Palacios of Great Bend, KS, and Luis Palacios of Juarez Chihuha, Mexico; four daughters Norma Martinez of Garden City, KS, Olivia Briones of Austin, Texas, Angelica Escobedo of Great Bend, KS, and Maria Garcia of Grand Island, NE; one sister Maria Enedina Santoyo of Palacio Mexico; 12 grandsons and 13 granddaughters, and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Eleazar Palacios; and a brother, Isidro Santoyo-Saucedo.

Visitation was 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, funeral service was at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, and both at Bryant Funeral Home, with Father Don Bedore presiding, burial will follow at Great Bend North Cemetery.

Memorial is designated to Kans for Kids, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Published on December 16, 2020