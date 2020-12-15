obit

Bennie Priscilla Biel, 81, recently of Mulvane, Ks., went to meet her God on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in Hebronville, Texas in 1939 to Hazel Callaway and George Henderson. She grew up in Texhoma OK, she is preceded in death by Bob Turner of Leoti, KS, and Jim Biel of Marienthal, KS, three sons Chet Steven Turner, Thomas Gregory Turner, and Robert Matthew Turner, her parents Hazel (Callaway) Seward of LA and Robert Mathews of Texhoma, OK. Bennie worked as a secretary for Minter Wilson Drilling and Garden City Livestock Market then operated La Hacienda Restaurant in Leoti, KS, finally going on to work at Cargill Ind. in Leoti, Ks. She leaves behind many friends and three daughters, Tamara (Alan) Schlereth of Peck, Ks, Kassandra (Scott) Mastel of Marienthal, Ks and Nanci Lacy of McPherson, KS. 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Rosary will be 7:30 p.m. on Friday Dec. 18, 2020. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020 both at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 210 2nd St, Marienthal, Ks and graveside in Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita, KS.

Published on December 16, 2020