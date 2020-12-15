obit

Felix Cruz, age 79, died Dec. 12, 2020 at St Catherine Hospital in Garden City, KS. He was born June 5, 1941 in Apaseo Nieves, Zacatecas, Mexico, the son of Pablo Cruz and Teresa Gomez. Felix met his future wife, Lidia Tellez in the local town plaza and married her in 1963. He had worked on the killfloor in the meatpacking industry for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Lidia Tellez; children, Fernando Cruz Tellez, Ma de Las Nieves Cruz Tellez, Silvia Cruz Tellez, Elvia Cruz Tellez, Herminio Cruz Tellez, Anci Cruz Tellez, Maria Crisitina Cruz Tellez, Lucio Cruz Tellez, Jose Gabino Cruz Tellez and Teresa Cruz, 35 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren

A Funeral Mass will be held 12 p.m. Dec. 18, 2020 at St Mary Catholic Church and will be broadcast live via the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Page. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Rosary at 5 p.m. Dec. 17, 2020 both at Garnand Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials to the Felix Cruz Memorial Fund in Care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N 7th, Garden City, KS. 67846. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

Published on December 16, 2020