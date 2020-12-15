obit

Efraim Josue Picazo, 62, died Dec. 8, 2020 at his home in Garden City, KS. He was born May 30, 1958 in Marfa, Texas, the son of Campbell Clossin Benjamin and Donitila (Garcia) Picazo.

Efraim’s father was a Methodist Minister, ensuring they moved frequently when his assignment changed. This taught him to adapt and make friends easily. After graduating from Garden City High School he served in the Marine Corp. He married Teresa Ramirez on March 29, 1980 in Garden City, KS. He earned his Automotive Body Repair Certification from Pueblo Vocational Community College in 1982 and later his Associate Degree from Garden City Community College in 1989. Efraim was the owner/operator of the family run business, Picazo Security, which he started in 1997. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. His hobbies included playing pool, fishing, supporting and being there for all his grandkids. He never missed a school concert, school or church play, graduation or a sporting event that involved his grandchildren. He served his community by coaching youth sports, mentoring boy scouts and serving on church committees.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Picazo; daughters, Erica (Arnold) Ortega and Leticia Sauseda; grandchildren, Justin Ortega, Kayson Ortega, Nevaeh Sauseda, Samantha Sauseda, Thomas Sauseda, and Jeremiah Sauseda; siblings, Myra (Rafael) Rodriguez, Betty (Karl) Rudolph, David Picazo and Michael Picazo. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Joel Picazo, Debbie Apodaca, Maria Rios; an infant brother and in-laws, Maunel and Maria Elena Ramirez.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 22, 2020 at First Christian Church and broadcast live via the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will take place 12 - 8 p.m. Dec. 21, 2020 at Garnand Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials to the Efraim Picazo Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N 7th Street, Garden City, KS 67846.

