obit

ULYSSES - Judy (Miller) Nedom, died Dec. 11th, 2020 after a long stay at The KU Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. She was born to Lawrence and Geraldine Marie (Longtin) Miller on March 9th, 1949, in Garden City, KS, where she enjoyed her childhood on the farm. Judy attended Sydney’s Hairdressing college in Hutchinson, KS. She later operated her own beauty salon in Ulysses, KS. Judy married Robert L. Nedom, on Nov. 18th.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Nedom, Ulysses, KS; two sons, Chris Binney of Ulysses, KS, Aaron Binney of Hutchinson, KS; three brothers, Tony Miller of Ulysses, KS; Pat Miller of Garden City, KS, Mike Miller of Clinton, OK; one sister, Connie Lewis of Liberal, KS; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, David Miller and Bob Jones

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Dec. 17th, 2020 at 11 a.m. located at Oasis Church Officiated by Bruce McGlohon. Robson Funeral Home, Ulysses is in charge of arrangements.

Published on December 16, 2020