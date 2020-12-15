obit

ULYSSES - Mary Ann Montanez, age 60, died Dec. 13, 2020, at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses, KS. She was born July 5, 1960, in Ulysses, KS, the daughter of Ignacio and Ramona (Rodriguez) Rodriguez. She married Alonso Montanez. Mary worked at Pioneer Electric.

Mary is survived by her sons, Manuel Montanez of Ulysses, KS, and Thomas Rodriguez of Sidney, NE; daughters, Lidia Montanez of Ulysses, KS, and Ana Montanez of Aspen, CO; brothers, Johnny Rodriguez, David Rodriguez, and Agustin Rodriguez; sisters, Ruth Reyna and Molly Rodriguez; and 10 grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Alonso.

Vigil and rosary service will be Dec. 16, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. and funeral mass will be Dec. 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. both at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ulysses, KS. Interment will follow at Ulysses Cemetery. Funeral mass may be viewed live on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Page. Visitation is Dec. 16, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses. Memorial contributions may be given to Mary Montanez Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave, Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

Published on December 16, 2020