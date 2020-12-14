Mary Ellen Hall

TRIBUNE - Mary Ellen Hall, age 79, died on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at her home in Tribune, KS. She was born on Jan. 16, 1941 in Horace, KS, the daughter of Pete and Mary E. Hanziker Schulz.

Survivors include, four sons, Charles “Bill” Hall of Cheyenne, WY, Jimmy Hall of Tribune, KS, Tod Hall of Tribune, KS, Wes Hall of Tribune, KS; one daughter, Judy Fahrenholtz of Denver, CO; one sister, Arlene Desbien of Riverside, CA; one brother Jack Schulz of Allentown, PA; nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter: Tawni Hall; five brothers: Pete W. Schulz, Jim Schulz, Dick Schulz, Tom Schulz, Eddie Schulz; one sister, Myrtle Oliver.

There will be no calling times. Graveside services will be held at a later date at the Greeley County Cemetery in Tribune, KS. Memorials can be given to the donor’s choice in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home, PO Box 301 Tribune, Kansas 67879.

Published on December 14, 2020