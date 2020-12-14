John F. King

John F. King, Sr., 87, died on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Botkin Care & Rehab Center in Wellington, KS. He was born on Jan. 26, 1933 at Larned, KS, the son of Otha Powell and Dorothy Estella (Lady) King. He married Verna Mae Henander in 1955. He later married Iris La Reita Day (Wilson) on March 4, 1976. She died on June 24, 1999.

John moved with his family to Carvel, CO when he was four years old, where the family farmed and ranched. He attended college at Gunnison, CO. He moved to Garden City, KS in 1963 and delivered freight for a truck line for many years and worked at Producers Beef. He later became the owner- operator of John King Roofing. After retiring he traveled the country as an auditor for Moose Lodges. He enjoyed dancing at senior citizens dances and being busy outdoors. He was a 50 year member of Masonic Lodge # 146 of Limon, CO, and a charter member of Moose Lodge # 893 of Garden City, KS.

He is survived by five sons, Kim King of Lincoln, NE, Kent King of Wichita, KS, Gary King of Ingalls, KS, Gerald King of Celina, OH and John King, Jr. of Garden City, KS; step-children, Alan Horn, Michael Horn, Roger Day, Danny Day, Paula Watson, LaReita Berry and Julia Torres; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and two step-daughters, Carolyn Smith and Alexis (Janie) Kalafer.

Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City, KS. The service will be on Facebook Live on the Garnand Funeral Home facebook. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to service time Tuesday at Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

