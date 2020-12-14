Dolores G. Mangan

TRIBUNE - Dolores G. Mangan, age 89, died Dec. 11, 2020 at the Greeley County Hospital in Tribune, KS. She was born on June 14, 1931 in Liberty, KS, the daughter of Cecil and Nora Marchant Altendorf. A resident of Tribune, KS since 1960, moving from Liberty, KS, she was a homemaker. On Nov. 4, 1950, she married Lawrence Mangan in Cherryvale, KS. He passed away on Sept. 30, 2002 in Bowman, ND.

Survivors include her one son, Stephen Mangan of Tribune, KS; three daughters, Mary Ann Wing of Hampton, NH, Dana Nielsen of Kyle, Texas, Lisa Robertson of Tribune, KS; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one brother, Harlow Altendorf.

Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. (M.S.T.) on Dec. 15, 2020 at the Greeley County Cemetery in Tribune, KS. Burial will be in the Greeley County Cemetery in Tribune, KS. Memorials may be given to the Greeley County Hospital or Greeley County Cemetery in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Tribune, KS.

