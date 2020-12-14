Betty P. Schmidt

SCOTT CITY - Betty P. Schmidt, age 93, died December 09, 2020 at the Scott County Hospital in Scott City, KS. She was born on July 6, 1927 in Salina, KS, the daughter of Charles and Freida Barnett Rice. Betty was a resident of Scott City, KS since 1951 moving from Great Bend, KS. She was a registered nurse. On Oct. 1, 1950, she married Raymond Schmidt in Great Bend, KS. He passed away on Feb. 10, 2002 in Scott City, KS.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan Carter of Scott City, KS; three grandsons; five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Burl Rice, Robert Rice; and one sister, Odessa Klein.

Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 16, 2020 at the Scott County Cemetery. Services will be Live -Streamed on Price & Sons Funeral Home facebook page starting at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday. Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the First Christian Church or Scott Recreation Commission in care of Price and Sons Funeral Homes. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, KS.

