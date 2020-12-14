Betty Ann Bremenkamp

SCOTT CITY - Betty Ann Bremenkamp, age 71, died at the Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney, NE on Dec. 3, 2020. She was born on Jan. 1, 1949 in Scott City, KS, the daughter of Doug and Wilma Wells Baker. A resident of Scott City, KS, since1996 moving from Colby, KS, she was an Accountant, Florist, Scale Clerk and Homemaker. On Aug. 10, 1968, she married Raymond Bremenkamp Jr. in Scott City, KS. He passed away on March 23, 1999 in Colby, KS.

Survivors Include her one son, Jerry Bremenkamp of Liberal, KS; one daughter, Anita Rose of Scott City, KS; one granddaughter; one grandson; one brother, Brad Baker of Garden City, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one granddaughter, Emily Bremenkamp.

Graveside Memorial Services will be held at a later date and time next spring. Inurnment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, KS. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Betty Ann Bremenkamp Memorial Fund in care of Price and Sons Funeral Homes. There will be no calling times.

