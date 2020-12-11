Betty M. Ortmann, 97, of Mission, KS, and formerly of Augusta, KS passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Visitation 9:30 to 10:30 at Headley Funeral Chapel and graveside service 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask.

Betty was born in Augusta, KS on March 5, 1923, to the late Aurelia (Steinkamp) and Walter H. Mueller.

She was a secretary at Sheffer Cunningham Insurance for many years and later at Cash Insurance for many years. She was also the secretary at Augusta High School for several years in the early 1960s.

In October 1953 she married Fred H. Ortmann at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wichita, KS. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl McCallum; brothers, Walter and Charles Mueller.

She is survived by: son, Mike Ortmann of Roeland Park, KS; sister, Audrey Humes of Olathe, KS; grandchildren, David McCallum (Victoria) and Christopher McCallum (Balinda); 3 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wheat Ridge Ministries, 1 Pierce Pl Ste 250E, Itasca, IL 60143.