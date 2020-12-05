Lorene Helen Daniels Rice Willhite (96) of El Dorado, Kansas, passed away at her retirement home residence in Derby, KS on November 30, 2020. She will be interred at the Buffalo, Kansas cemetery.

She was born in Fort Scott, Kansas October 20, 1924 to Eugene and Helen Coghill Daniels. On February 10, 1944 she married Edgar S. Rice at Fredonia, Kansas. He preceded her in death on June 27th, 1975. She was a retired Bookkeeper and a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church and the Mariam-Ruth circle in El Dorado. She is survived by 3 sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis and Julie Rice of Winfield, Kansas, Donald and Marsha Rice of Wichita, and Dell and Amey Rice of Frisco, Texas, and 2 sisters-in-law Pat Daniels of Farmington, Illinois, and Sarah Rice of St Marys, Kansas. She is survived by 9 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Lorene was an avid reader until her eyes limited that activity. She had a good sense of humor and she enjoyed socializing with her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers, Norris Daniels, Leon Daniels, and Rex Daniels.

Funeral services will be livestreamed on the funeral home website at 11am on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at www.kirbymorrisfuneralhome.com. Lorene will be laid to rest at Buffalo Cemetery in Wilson County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Park Avenue Baptist Church or to the Bradford Memorial Library Outreach and may be left at Kirby-Morris Funeral Home in El Dorado, KS.

